Man found dead in sewer in Norton 11 days after disappearing while fleeing from crash

NORTON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man was found dead underneath a sewer grate in Norton nearly two weeks after he disappeared while fleeing on foot following a vehicle crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

On Dec. 30, the man crashed a vehicle on the exit ramp from OH-21 South to Wooster Road West, according to a news release from the medical examiner. The man was seen fleeing area on foot, and police searched the area but did not find him.

On Jan. 10, Norton Police brought a cadaver dog to the area of the crash to look for the man, the release states. The dog alerted to a sewer grate, and when officers looked down inside the grate, they found the man dead. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:20 p.m.

Once positive identification has been made and the family is notified, the medical examiner will provide an update.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.