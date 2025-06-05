Man gets nearly five decades behind bars for fatal I-77 shooting from 2024

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced that the man convicted of a fatal shooting on I-77 last year will spend at least the next 40 years in prison.

On May 5, the defendant, Ian Rich, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of attempted murder and one count of discharging firearms for the April 28, 2024, shooting.

Rich was sentenced to 40 to 45 years and 6 months behind bars.

The shooting took the life of 57-year-old David Perez of Newburgh Heights. A 59-year-old woman was also injured.

According to the prosecutor's office, on the day of the shooting, Rich accelerated up to Perez's vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the side of it, striking the two. Rich then sped off.

The woman called 911, and Cuyahoga Heights Police responded to the scene. Perez was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Bratenahl Police arrested Rich a short time later after locating him driving on I-90.

Our original report after the shooting:

A 29-year-old man from Newburgh Heights has been arrested

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting on I-77