Newburgh Heights Police apprehended a man who allegedly shot two people on I-77 Sunday night.

Police closed down I-77 southbound near I-480 around 10 p.m. Sunday while they searched for alleged homicide suspect Ian Rich, police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

The condition of the two that were shot has not been disclosed.

