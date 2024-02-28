Man gets prison time for murdering 23-year-old and kidnapping man who was double amputee

Aaron Parsons, 37, will spend the next 28 to 33-and-a-half years behind bars for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man last year and the kidnapping of a man who was a double amputee.

Parsons pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, arson and having weapons under disability, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said.

“Aaron Parsons is a monster. Few criminals rise to his level of depravity,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “We are better off as a community with him incarcerated for the next 33 years.”

According to authorities, on Feb. 21, 2023, Parsons and two others, Eric DeJesus, 25, and Nathan Cochran, 24, approached a 59-year-old man who is a double amputee who was sitting inside his vehicle near East 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue in Cleveland.

Parsons then took the man's wheelchair and threw it into a ravine. The trio later drove off with the victim's prosthetic legs still in the vehicle, according to police.

Police found the vehicle near East 59th Street and Park Avenue, but it had been set on fire with the prosthetic legs inside.

DeJusus and Cochran were later arrested and have since pleaded guilty to charges of felonious assault, robbery, abduction and arson.

On March 24, 2023, Parsons and a woman named Danielle Mayne-Hicks, 28, approached a 23-year-old man under a bridge by the same railroad tracks and lured him into a car. According to court records, they beat him, and Parsons shot the victim in the head multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Mayne-Hicks was later arrested and has since pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and robbery charges. She, as well as DeJesus and Cochran, will be sentenced at a later date, according to the prosecutor's office.

