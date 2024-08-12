Man going to prison for selling fentanyl that killed father of 3

AKRON, Ohio — Debbie Miller came to a Summit County courtroom for two reasons on Monday afternoon: to get justice for her son, Nathan Strickland, and to forgive the man convicted in connection with Strickland's death.

Miller looked directly at Antonio Goodwin, 56, and said, "I just want to tell you I forgive you for that, and I pray for you."

Strickland, a 48-year-old father of three from Canton, was found dead inside his pickup truck at a gas station on Copley Road near I-77 in Akron.

"He loved his children dearly, his grandson dearly. He was a good man," Miller said. "There's nothing worse than losing your child. I don't care who you are. It doesn't matter."

The Summit County Medical Examiner determined that Strickland died from a drug overdose. High levels of fentanyl were found in his system.

Prosecutors said it was Goodwin who sold drugs to Strickland. Miller, who told News 5 last year that her son sometimes struggled with alcohol, believes Strickland didn't realize what he was taking.

"We have to get these drugs off the street, selling to people. Our people are dying," she said.

Goodwin was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and multiple drug offenses. Judge Christine Croce sentenced him to 10 to 15 years in prison.

"I feel like he did get some justice. Nathan got justice today," Miller said.

Miller said she needed to forgive Goodwin because of her faith.

"I chose to forgive him for that so that he can move on with his life," Miller said.

In court, Goodwin apologized to Strickland's family and to his own family.

However, Croce pointed out that this wasn't the first time Goodwin got in trouble for dealing drugs.

"Drug trafficking, and drug trafficking in heroin and trafficking cocaine in 2017 had no impact on you whatsoever," Croce said.

In 2013, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office took a more aggressive approach to prosecuting cases where a person died from drugs by working with local law enforcement to connect the death to the person who supplied the drugs, according to spokesperson James Pollack.

From 2014-2019, a total of 57 cases resulted in convictions involving involuntary manslaughter and a secondary drug charge, Pollack said.

“Drugs continue to be a major concern for our community. My office works hard to fight for victims and hold drug dealers accountable,” said Summit County Prosecutor Eliot Kolkovich. “This sentence sends a message that we will continue to aggressively prosecute drug dealers, and they will be sent to prison.”

After the sentencing, Miller said she wanted to send a lasting message to others who might face a similar tragic situation.

"Do whatever you can to get justice for your loved ones, but learn to forgive," Miller said.

RELATED: Man charged for drug overdose that killed 48-year-old in Akron over the summer