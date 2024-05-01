Man grazed by bullet in shooting outside popular East 4th St bar

CLEVELAND, OH — A 43-year old man grazed by a bullet in a daytime shooting near the intersection of East 4th Street and Euclid Avenue was not the gunman's intended target according to Cleveland police.

Investigators said the shooting happened outside The Corner Alley in the city's popular entertainment district just before 3:30pm Tuesday.

"We're standing on this corner and there are a couple guys arguing and our tour guide goes 'let's go around the corner where it's a little quieter," said Christine Rupp who was visiting Cleveland from Miami for a conference.

Rupp said that's when she and others in her tour group heard gunfire and ducked into nearby storefronts for safety.

"Shocking," said Rupp. "I don't think it's really set in just yet."

Police said the shooter was taken into custody along with the gun believed to have been used in the shooting. His name and potential charges have not been released by police.

Investigators said the 43-year old man grazed by the bullet declined medical treatment. A co-worker said the man works at The Corner Alley.

The popular bar and bowling alley was closed Tuesday night as fans flooded past heading to the Cavs playoff game.

Many said they didn’t realize what happened hours earlier.

“Oh man,” said Kendra Lee after learning about the shooting.

“I missed that,” said her friend Myesha Greer.

Madison Vaught was met by locked doors at the bar.

“Not great obviously,” said Madison Vaught. “It’s unsettling when we’re all coming down for the game.”

Despite Tuesday and other high-profile shootings downtown, Cleveland police crime numbers show a nearly 33% drop in the number of homicides compared to the first four months of 2023. Felonious assaults involving a gun are down nearly 8% citywide according to police.

Rupp said the shooting did not dampen her excitement for the city.

“There’s so much to celebrate here,” said Rupp. “Downtown Cleveland is amazing. The sports are amazing. How it all integrates, the history, the businesses, the sports so we have to continue to celebrate.”

But others believe people shouldn’t have to duck for cover when the come downtown.

“We gotta do better as a community,” said Greer. “Outside of Corner Alley is crazy.”

