Man in custody for 'forcibly' entering home and taking his child, police say

A man is facing a kidnapping charge after Cleveland Police say he "forcibly" entered a home in the 8000 block of Force Avenue, took his child and went to another residence Friday just after 8 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Kipling Avenue, spoke to the man, and then arrested him.

The child was recovered.

Police didn't provide any additional details regarding the case.

