Man in gray SUV may have tried to abduct 11-year-old girl in Wickliffe Tuesday, police say

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — Wickliffe Police are investigating a possible attempted abduction after receiving a 911 call about a man in an SUV who apparently beckoned an 11-year-old girl to get in his vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Lloyd Road and Clayton Avenue and learned that the student had been walking north on Lloyd Road when an older man in a dark gray Volkswagen SUV with dark rims stopped at the stop sign and waved to her to cross the street, according to a news release from Wickliffe police.

The student walked across the intersection and the VW stopped next to her, police said. It was reported that the man spoke to the girl through the rolled-up window and gestured towards the rear of the vehicle.

The student became frightened, turned around and walked away, the release states. The VW then drove north on Lloyd Road, continuing past Grand Boulevard.

Two bystanders witnessed the event and called 911.

Wickliffe Police said they have not received other reports of similar incidents happening recently.

Tuesday’s incident is under investigation, and police asked that anyone who may have witnessed it or who has more information call Detective Sgt. James Coolick at 440-943-1234.

