Man indicted for fatal shooting in South Euclid

CLEVELAND — A man has been indicted for a shooting in South Euclid that killed 31-year-old Jermain Moore-Taylor, according to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records.

Domonique Roberts, 30, was charged with two counts of murder and one charge of felonious assault, court records state.

On Nov. 3, the South Euclid Police Department investigated two shootings that occurred almost 10 minutes apart in South Euclid. Roberts is indicted for one of those shootings.

South Euclid police investigating 2 shootings

RELATED: South Euclid police investigating 2 shootings

Court records state Roberts pled not guilty to the indictment in court and has a bond set at $500,000.

His first pretrial is set for Nov. 18.