Man injured while 300 feet out on frozen Lake Erie

A 24-year-old man was injured while 300 feet out on the solid ice of Lake Erie Sunday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Lt. Mike Norman said a tech rescue team was on the scene and helped take the man back to land to be handed over to EMS.

EMS responded to the area and transported the man to Fairview Hospital.

It is unclear how or why the man got out on the ice at this time.

