Man killed, child injured, lanes blocked after 2 crashes in Euclid, police say

A man was fatally injured, a child was injured and several lanes on I-90 were closed after a pair of car crashes occurred in Euclid Tuesday afternoon, according to Euclid Police.

One crash happened on I-90 eastbound and another on Lakeland Boulevard.

According to police, one adult male was fatally injured, and a child was treated on the scene of one of the accidents by paramedics but not transported to a hospital.

The I-90 eastbound exit at Babbitt Road is closed until further notice. Lanes on Lakeland Boulevard were closed, but one lane has since reopened, police said.

No further information has been provided at this time. News 5 is working to learn more.

