Man killed in crash in construction zone on I-90 in Euclid

One person is dead after a crash in a construction zone on I-90 in Euclid.
90 fatal 3.jpg
Posted at 9:38 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 09:38:43-04

EUCLID, Ohio — One man is dead after a crash in a construction zone on I-90 in Euclid.

The crash happened late Wednesday night on I-90 westbound near North Lakeland Boulevard.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials, two cars collided, hit a paint truck in that zone and a worker.

A 51-year-old man who was driving one of the vehicles died.

The construction worker and the other driver were transported to the hospital with injuries, but they are expected to be OK.

