Man murdered outside of Exhale Hookah in Akron identified

AKRON, Ohio — A man murdered outside of Exhale Hookah over the weekend has been identified as an Akron resident.

The death of Kenneth Gay, 33, has been ruled a homicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Around 2:16 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the lounge after receiving multiple 911 calls about a man being shot outside of the establishment.

EMS was called to the scene where Gay was pronounced dead.

According to Captain Michael Miller, officers responded to the location on East Exchange Street near Route 8 about two hours prior to the shooting after receiving a parking complaint.

"I believe that they either noted whatever the circumstances were, or maybe even advised someone of the parking condition and then left," Miller said.

Following the shooting, Miller said most of the patrons left the area before officers responded and the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

"People decide again to handle conflicts with firearms and it costs lives. It changed lives," Miller said. "We're committed on behalf of the family to try to identify who is responsible and bring them to justice."

Lakitha Townsend, who lives near the lounge, said she wasn't surprised to learn about the murder. She drove past the lounge late Friday night and was concerned about a large crowd that had gathered.

"I was not shocked because I knew it would happen," Townsend said. "I said, something's gonna happen, and sure enough, there was a shooting."

Police said there have been two other shootings outside of Exhale Hookah since 2022. In an August of 2022 incident, one person was shot, and in April of 2023, there was a triple shooting.

The victims in those incidents survived. Those cases also remain unsolved, Miller said.

Miller said there have been multiple other police responses to the lounge in the last few years, which could lead city officials to have discussions about taking possible action against the business.

"There have been multiple other calls here: fights and loud noise and general disturbance calls, and things of that nature, so it could fit under a nuisance kind of discussion," Miller said.

Townsend said she's seen enough and believes the business should be shut down.

"Shut it down at this point. Shut it down because a bullet don't have a name. If they're shooting anywhere around here, then somebody could be hit. A child could be hit. A house could be hit."

News 5 attempted to get comment from Exhale Hookah, but the business wasn't open on Labor Day afternoon. Two voicemails left Monday afternoon were not returned as of Monday evening.