Man on a mission to keep his sister's killer in prison is asking for public's help

BEREA, Ohio — Rick Schultz is a man on a mission; he keeps his little sister close to his heart, but pictures and memories are all he has left of Robyn Star Field.

“She loved animals; she loved people,” said Schultz. “We missed her graduating high school, going to college, getting married, having her own children,”

It was April 1986 when 13-year-old Robyn disappeared after getting off the school bus in her Berea neighborhood.

“We knew something was wrong because that was my sister Sharon’s birthday, and the two of them had plans of going shopping and going out for dinner,” said Schultz.

Robyn was lured into the home of 15-year-old Warren Paxton Brown and his friend, two schoolmates that Robyn knew.

“He had her up in his bedroom and she was trying to leave, and he beat her and choked her,” explained Schultz. The seventh grader’s body was found in a river in the Mill Stream Reservation in Strongsville. The prosecution said at trial the murder was in retaliation for Robyn ending their relationship.

“I had to do the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life, and that was to tell my mother that her daughter was dead,” said Schultz.

Brown was convicted of aggravated murder in September of 1986. He was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility of parole. Next month, Brown is up for parole again.

“Every time he comes up for parole, we have to relive everything over and over and over again; it’s rough,” Schultz said.

Next month will mark the fifth time Brown will ask for freedom from the Ohio State Parole Board.

“I think this would be a terrible mistake if they were to turn this guy loose,” he added.

Schultz is taking steps to keep Brown behind bars again, but this time, he said he needs help.

“I’ve never asked people to write letters like this before. I think it’s going to let them know that people really care about this, and I’m not the only one that has the feeling that it would be trouble if he was to be released,” said Schultz.

Schultz has set up a website with information about the case, an online petition, and information about writing a letter.

