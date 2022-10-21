Man reportedly in possession of a firearm shot by Shaker Heights police near high school, police say

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — At approximately 3:13 p.m. on Friday, Shaker Heights Police attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen, when the vehicle sped away from officers, according to police.

Soon after, a foot pursuit of one of the individuals ensued. Police say officers shot the individual after observing a gun on him as he fled. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred near the Shaker Heights High School, causing the school to shut down temporarily. School was not in session today, however, teachers were conducting virtual parent-teacher conferences and the football team was preparing to leave for an away game at Cleveland Heights, according to school officials.

No one was harmed in the school and the shutdown was lifted at around 3:39 p.m.

Cleveland Heights Police also arrived at the scene. Police are investigating the incident. There is no active threat, according to police.

