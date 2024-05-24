Man rushes to save people after violent car crash, ends up tackling man trying to flee

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police confirm a two vehicle accident that caused an electrical pole to collapse and then start a fire. EMS confirms that multiple people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance footage shared with us from a business on West 130th shows the scene and moments after when people rush to help.

“The two cars just went boom boom boom spin,” said bystander Clavin Zabor.

Zarbor is in shock after they watched the car crash turn the fire on West 130th St and Highlandview Thursday evening.

“Next thing you know, I see another car get clipped.” said Zarbor. “They’re right behind us [points behind him] they’re both crushed. Next thing u kno the telephone pole sparks and goes on fire.”

Tyler Holmes rushed to help.

“I ran from the house, saw all this going on, there was a little girl in the back of that car. I was going to crawl through,” said Holmes.

EMS tells us four people were taken to a hospital, but didn't confirm their injuries or ages. Holmes said he didn’t know where to begin with multiple people needing medical attention.

“Then people said the man in that car was having a seizure,” Holmes added. “I have epilepsy, so I went to check it out. He was stuck in there. I ripped the door open, jumped on him and kept him down."

Holmes said that's when one of the people inside the two cars tried running away

“He started running, we started chasing him, hopped on him til the cops got here.” Holmes said.

Another bystander who didn’t want to show her face said she’s never seen anything like this in her neighborhood.

"It was heart-wrenching as a mother of five, and I’m about to cry; as a mother of five, to hear the mother on the ground screaming to the fireman getting out of the truck, 'Please help me, please help me,'” said the bystander.

The Illuminating Company was on scene shortly after the crash, working to restore power on the west side.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Zabor. “I hope nobody’s severely hurt and it was just crazy.”