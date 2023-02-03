Man selling cell phone in Akron robbed by 14-year-old; 'AK-47-style' rifles found in teen's home, police say

The Akron Police Department says officers arrested and charged a 14-year-old for robbing a man who arranged to sell a cell phone on Facebook Marketplace.

According to authorities, the robbery happened just before noon in the 1200 block of Kenmore Boulevard.

Police say the victim flagged down officers and told them he met with someone from Facebook Marketplace to sell a phone but was robbed at gunpoint by the buyer. The victim gave police a description of the robber and officers were able to track them to a house in the 2200 block of 22nd Street S.W.

Inside the home, officers found a handgun, two "AK-47-style" rifles and the victim's cell phone.

The robber, who was identified as a 14-year-old boy, was later charged in connection for the robbery, authorities said. Police didn't provide the specific charges the teen is facing.

No further information was provided.

