Man sentenced to 33 years to life for killing 81-year-old man at gas station in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man who pleaded guilty to murdering an 81-year-old at a gas station in Cleveland last year was sentenced Wednesday.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, James Hannah, 37, was sentenced to 33 years to life in prison. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of tampering with evidence.

The shooting happened at a gas station on Kinsman Road near East 125th Street in the city's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood on April 5, 2020.

Authorities said Hannah walked up to the gas station and opened fire on random people and vehicles. One of the vehicles was struck trying to flee from the gas station. He then shot an 81-year-old man in the back, then stood over him and shot him several more times. The 81-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

Police later found Hannah hiding in the backyard of a home on East 126th Street after he ran from the gas station, according to the prosecutor's office. Officers located a gun on him during his arrest.

Hannah was connected to the crime through security camera footage and DNA evidence collected from the gun and from bullet casings found at the gas station.

