Man sentenced to 6 months in jail for assaulting Willoughby police officer

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The man accused of assaulting a Willoughby Police Officer was sentenced in Lake County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

In September 2022, Willoughby Police Officer Stacee Wright pulled over 64-year-old David Koubeck for driving 57 mph in a 35 mph stretch of Lost Nation Road.

The traffic stop and incident were captured on the officer’s body camera and shown during the sentencing Tuesday. It shows Koubeck getting out of his car; he said to get his license out of the back seat.

Wright told him to sit down on the tree lawn. He refused to sit down and started yelling at the officer. A physical altercation followed.

The video shows several good Samaritans who stopped and helped the officer bring Koubeck to the ground. Another officer arrived, and Koubeck was arrested.

Watch our initial report on this incident from 2022:

Four civilians help Willoughby officer detain irate man after traffic stop

“My family has had people contact us about this. My department has had people contact us. I’ve received threats because of this,” said Wright.

“I wish the altercation never occurred. I apologize for self-defense. This could have gone better,” said Koubeck.

Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Ruple sentenced him to 180 days in jail, minus five days time served, three years of community control, a mental evaluation and a fine.

His attorney, David Patterson, said he is looking into possibly filing an appeal.