Four civilians help Willoughby officer detain irate man after traffic stop

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — According to the Willoughby Police Department, a Willoughby man has been charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt after a physical struggle with a Willoughby Police Officer after a traffic stop.

On Saturday, Sept. 10 the officer performed a traffic stop on Lost Nation Road for a speeding violation. After pulling over the vehicle and being advised of the reason for the stop the man exited his vehicle.

The officer requested the man to sit down at which point he became irate and yelled "I'm not sitting" while pointing his finger near the officer's face. He then pushed the officer and refused to put his hands behind his back. The officer attempted to detain the man and cuff him when a physical struggle ensued, said police.

Four citizens passing the altercation stopped to assist the officer and soon after another Willoughby officer arrived at the scene. The man was arrested and placed into a Willoughby Police Unit.

The Willoughby officer received an evaluation from University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center and was discharged soon after with minor injuries, police said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.