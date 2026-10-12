Man shot and killed at a Cleveland AutoZone

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting after a 61-year-old man was killed Sunday at an AutoZone.

Officers responded to 14835 Puritas Avenue for a shots fired call and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound on arrival. EMS took the man to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say that no arrests have been made at this time and Cleveland Police Homicide Unit are investigating.

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