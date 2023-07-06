Man shot and killed in East Cleveland early Thursday morning; police investigating

East Cleveland Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday just after 3:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Terrace Road.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead around 3:52 a.m., authorities said.

The police didn't provide any specific details surrounding the shooting or any suspect information. The victim's name and age have also not been released.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting and know anything about what happened to contact detectives at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7563. A $5,000 reward may be available.

