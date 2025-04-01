Man shot at Shaker Heights Library Tuesday afternoon

Shaker Heights Police are investigating after a man was shot at the Shaker Heights Library Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., a man was shot at the Main Branch of the Shaker Heights Library, the city said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with extreme life-saving measures, the city said.

One person is in custody, according to the city.

Reunification for all children and parents will be at the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Building, the city said.

It is unclear if the man was shot inside or outside of the library. News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.