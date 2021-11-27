Man shot, carjacked on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a carjacking that happened Saturday.

According to authorities, it happened near East 55th Street and St. Clair Avenue. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the leg during the incident and later taken to University Hospitals for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Police didn't provide any additional information about the incident.

The matter remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.