Man shot during attempted robbery at East Cleveland McDonald's

Tuesday, a good Samaritan shot a man who was attempting to rob an East Cleveland McDonald's, according to East Cleveland Mayor Lateek Shabazz.

Police responded to the McDonald's on Euclid Avenue Tuesday evening in response to multiple reports of a man with a gun holding up the restaurant, Shabazz said.

During the attempted robbery, another person allegedly shot the man, Shabazz said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, Shabazz said.