Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Man shot in chest after forcing his way into North Canton home, police say

New details have emerged in North Canton shooting investigation.
New details on North Canton shooting
Police generic
Posted
and last updated
Add News 5 Cleveland as a Google Preferred Source

NORTH CANTON — A man was shot in the chest after he forced his way into a home early Saturday morning, police say.

According to police, two men had been drinking at a bar before returning to a home on Emerson Avenue. The men would later get into a fight, with one being asked to leave.

Investigators said that man returned about thirty minutes later, entered through an unlocked door and forced his way into another resident's bedroom. The resident then shot him in the chest, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital, according to police.

No charges have been filed, but the case will go before a grand jury.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.