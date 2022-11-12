Man shot in Fairview Park during attempted carjacking after meeting woman online

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — According to the Fairview Park Police Department, officers responded to a call that a car had been shot at on the 4200 block of Grannis Road. Witnesses reported that a female was assisted from the scene by an unknown party prior to the officer's arrival.

Officers recovered a handgun and casings from the scene but did not locate anyone associated with the shooting.

Shortly after, officers received a report from the Fairview General Hospital that a 25-year-old Lakewood man drove himself to the emergency room after being shot in the back. After interviewing the man, detectives for the Fairview Park Police Department connected him to the attempted carjacking on Grannis Road.

The man stated that he met a woman online and went from Lakewood to Fairview Park to meet her. When the woman got in his car he was approached by a man with a gun. The man shot at the 25-year-old's car, hitting him in the back as attempted to drive away. The woman jumped from the car, according to police.

The 25-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening. His car has been taken as evidence.

Police believe that they have recovered evidence from the scene that will lead to the identification of the shooter and woman. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fairview Park Detective Bureau at 440-356-4422 or email rrutt@fairviewpark.org.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.