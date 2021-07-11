Man shot, juvenile arrested after large fight in Brook Park Saturday night, police say

BROOK PARK, Ohio — A man was shot at a large fight in Brook Park Saturday night, and a juvenile male was arrested after police responded to the scene.

At about 9:14 p.m. on July 10, police responded to the 6100 block of Engle Road for a report of the fight with gunshots being fired, according to a news release from Brook Park police.



Google Map showing the approximate location of the shooting

On arrival, an adult male gunshot wound victim was located, police said. Officers administered aid until paramedics arrived and transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

Through an investigation, a male juvenile suspected was located and arrested, and a gun was recovered, the release states.

The incident remains under investigation.

