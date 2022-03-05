Man shot twice in the head in East Cleveland, police investigating

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Friday night.

Police said officers responded to the 1300 block of East 142nd Street around 11:24 p.m. for a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man lying face down on the ground with two gunshot wounds to the back of the head. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounce dead.

The man's identity is unknown.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to call the detective bureau at 216-252-7463.

Reward money is available if a tip leads to an arrest and conviction.

