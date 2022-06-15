Man taken into custody after association with Lorain homicide on May 11

LORAIN, Ohio — On Wednesday morning, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a Lorain man on a murder warrant in connection with a homicide in Lorain, according to a news release from Lorain police.

Jeffery Reed was shot and killed on May 11, the release states. The Lorain man arrested Wednesday was taken to Lorain County Jail for booking for his participation in the shooting death of Reed.

Lorain Police said on May 11, officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 1000 block of West 45th Place, located near Elmwood Park. When they arrived on scene, police were notified that Reed had been transported to the local hospital, where he later died.

Shortly after Reed arrived at the hospital, the Lorain man who was later arrested in connection with Reed's death was also transported to the hospital as a gunshot victim, the release states. He was treated and then released.

