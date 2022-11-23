Man wanted for multiple crimes, including hit and run of Ohio Trooper, arrested

CLEVELAND — A man wanted for serval law violations, including hitting an Ohio State Trooper and fleeing the scene, was arrested on Nov. 23 in Cleveland, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The 35-year-old was wanted for a burglary and stabbing that occurred in Sandusky on Sept. 12. Weeks after the incident in Sandusky, a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled the man over in Ravenna.

Before the trooper could make contact with the man, the man backed his car into the trooper and fled away from the scene at over 100 mph. An additional warrant for his arrest was issued, officials say.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located a possible address for the man on Cleveland's west side. On Wednesday morning, officers arrived at the home and found the man hiding in the attic. He was arrested without incident, according to officials.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force – Cleveland Division is composed of over 15 federal, state and local agencies.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.