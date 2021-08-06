Man wanted for multiple crimes, including rape, after breaking into ex-girlfriend's home Thursday

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, rape, grand theft, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of disrupting public services, the department said on Friday.

According to the Canton Police Department, a victim came to police headquarters on Thursday morning to report that the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, allegedly broke into her residence and held her and one other person hostage at gunpoint. The suspect also allegedly prevented the victims from calling police by taking their phones. During the incident, the suspect allegedly forced the victim to engage in unwanted sexual conduct.

The suspect left the scene by stealing the victim’s 2020 black Honda Accord and is still at large and to be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Randy Aaron Blanding is the man wanted for the crimes, and he also has previous arrest warrants unrelated to the above incident.

Anyone with information on this individual should contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Tips may also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.

