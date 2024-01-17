Watch Now
Man wanted in connection with Jan. 4 Cleveland Heights homicide turns himself in

Joseph Byron Littlejohn turned himself in Tuesday in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Alexander Gurley in Cleveland Heights on Jan. 4.
Posted at 7:32 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 19:32:41-05

Joseph Byron Littlejohn turned himself in to police in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Alexander Gurley in Cleveland Heights on Jan. 4, police said.

The 20-year-old was arrested at the Cleveland Heights Police Department Headquarters Tuesday and booked for aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

On Jan. 4, police responded to a call about gunshots in the 3300 block of East Overlook Road, according to a news release from police. Upon arrival, they found Gurley dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe more suspects are involved and are offering $5,000 for more information regarding the case.

Anyone with information about these incidents on East Overlook should call the Cleveland Heights Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 216-291-3883 or the CHPD Tip Line at 216-291-5010. Callers may remain anonymous. Information also may be reported to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

