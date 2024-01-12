Arrest warrant issued in connection with Jan. 4 Cleveland Heights homicide of Alexander Gurley

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights Police confirm to News 5 that an arrest warrant was issued Thursday afternoon for 20-year-old Joseph Byron Littlejohn of East Cleveland in connection to the death of 22-year-old Alexander Gurley.

On Jan. 4, police responded to a call about gunshots in the 3300 block of East Overlook Road. Upon arrival, they found Gurley dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said Littlejohn, who's charged with aggravated murder and robbery, is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office Joseph Byron Littlejohn

Police believe other individuals were involved in the crime.

The city and police department are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Littlejohn and/or the identification of others involved in the crime.

Those with information are encouraged to contact detectives at the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-291-3883.

RELATED: Cleveland Heights Police investigating fatal shooting on East Overlook Road