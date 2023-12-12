Man who allegedly shot 3 and killed 1 in Richmond Heights in November arrested, police say

A man wanted for killing one man and injuring three others in Richmond Heights in November has turned himself in, according to police.

Raymond Melton surrendered to the Richmond Heights police Monday Night and was immediately transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

On Nov. 4, a family gathering in Richmond Heights turned deadly, with four people being shot and person dying in the 500 block of Towns Lane, police said.

Joseph Grath, 26, died from his injuries. A 39-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, a woman in her mid-20s to early 30s was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, and the fourth victim departed the scene; it is unknown their condition, according to police.

According to the US Marshals NOVFTF, they diligently worked on the fugitive investigation for Raymond Melton over the past month and received several tips that directly assisted and furthered the investigation.

