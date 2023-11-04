3 shot, 1 dead in Richmond Heights, suspect identified; police say

A family gathering in Richmond Heights turned deadly overnight.
One person is dead, and three others were shot early Saturday morning in the 500 block of Towns Lane, police say.
According to police, a suspect has been identified.
The conditions of the three victims are unknown.
Police say they are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence as they further investigate the incident.
No further information has been provided. News 5 will update this developing story.
