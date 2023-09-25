Man who confessed to stabbing, killing girlfriend in Orrville charged with murder

An Orville man is facing several charges, including aggravated murder, following the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

According to official court documents, Shaun L. Ross, 42, has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence, aggravating menacing, and misdemeanor theft.

Last week, Ross confessed to stabbing and killing his girlfriend, 39-year-old Jessica Duprey.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 200 block of Chateau Circle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. When they arrived, they found Duprey dead at the scene. She had lacerations on her neck; a bloody knife was found nearby.

Ross, who fled the scene in Duprey's car, was caught later in the morning after an area-wide manhunt and a tip from a resident. Once in custody, Ross confessed to investigators, authorities said.

According to court records, Ross stated during an interview that "the victim was on the couch and asked for a blanket whereupon he took it to the victim with the knife in hand, and stabbed her once in the left side of the neck" and possibly stabbed her several more times.

Records further state that Duprey sustained three stab wounds to the neck.

Friends of Duprey state that Ross was due to leave Duprey's house for good the morning she was killed.

“She was actually really excited and seemed very happy Shaun was going to be gone from her house and out of her life to be able to start moving forward. I guess that didn’t get to happen. It sucks," friend Marcus Wonderling said.

