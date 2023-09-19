Police arrest man in connection with Orrville woman's homicide

The Orrville Police Department is investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman Tuesday morning and has arrested her boyfriend in connection with the killing.

The woman has been identified as Jessica Duprey.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 200 block of Chateau Circle around 3 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found Dupree dead at the scene. She had lacerations on her neck; a bloody knife was found nearby.

Duprey's mother, who lives at the same address, told officers that her daughter was involved in a fight with her boyfriend, and then he drove off in Duprey's red 2012 Chevrolet Traverse— which was found sometime later in the 300 block of Sassafras Street.

Authorities confirmed the boyfriend was caught later in the morning after an area-wide manhunt, and a tip came in from a resident on Church Road who spotted a man walking down his driveway matching the boyfriend's description.

Once in custody, the suspect confessed to investigators, authorities said.

Specific charges haven't been announced.