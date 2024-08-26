Man who died in Valley View road rage shooting was 'the aggressor,' police say

On Monday, the Village of Valley View said an investigation into a road rage shooting that happened last week and left a man dead has revealed that the person who died was the alleged aggressor in the situation involving two vehicles.

"The initial findings indicate that the deceased male was the aggressor in the incident. Based on the current information available, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office recommended that charges not be filed at this time," the Valley View Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities say the investigation will continue, and results will be given to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Self-Defense Review Committee for further review.

The shooting

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Brecksville and Granger roads in Valley View on Aug. 22. Authorities said they received numerous calls regarding a man who was shot and lying in the street near a gray work van.

Valley View Police Chief David Niro said officers responded to the overpass and found that 41-year-old Christopher Andexler had been shot.

Police investigating after man fatally shot near Brecksville and Granger roads in Valley View

Andexler was transported to a hospital by EMS but died from his injuries, police said.

Witnesses reported that a white minivan fled the scene but was found shortly after in Brooklyn Heights when police got a call about the vehicle's location, police said.

According to authorities, the van caught fire due to a mechanical issue and rolled down a steep driveway into a wooded area.

Brooklyn Heights officers on the scene took a man and a woman, who are both 28 years old, into custody and recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting, police said.

Couple detained for fatal Valley View road rage shooting released

They were both transported to the Valley View Police Department for questioning.

Police say two children, ages two and four, were in the minivan and also turned over to Children and Family Services.