Man who has worked with youth at churches indicted for alleged sex crimes with 12-year-old

LINNDALE, Ohio — Linndale police officers arrested a man accused of sex crimes against a 12-year-old girl 17 years ago. He was arrested Tuesday morning.

“This is something that has haunted her all her life,” said Linndale Police Chief Tim Franczak.

Police said Brandon Holcomb molested the then-12-year-old girl several times in several locations over a four-year time span. One of the locations, police said, was the basement of the New Hope Baptist Church in Linndale.

“He was the assistant to the bible study at the church, his father was a deacon at that time, his mother was teaching Sunday school and he was assisting at that time,” said Franczak.

A Grand Jury returned a nine-count indictment against Holcomb. The indictment comes after the victim, now a young woman, came to police.

“She’s recently married, she shared this information with her current husband who they agreed together she should seek help on this, and this is what brought it to light," explained Franczak. Police said they retrieved evidence from journals and a cell phone.

Police said Holcomb worked or volunteered at other area churches, including Heritage Christian School, where he was a basketball volunteer. Police said he also worked as a youth pastor at Southwest Baptist Church in Brunswick. Police believe there could be more victims.

“They don’t stop until someone puts a stop to them. If you are a victim, we implore you to come forward,” said Franczak.

Holcomb is expected to be arraigned this week.

If you are a victim or have more information about Holcomb that could aid investigators, you are encouraged to call Linndale police at 216-251-1234.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.