Man who recovered from alcohol dependency has a message this 'Sober October'

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — You may have heard of dry January, but what about "Sober October"? It's a month-long challenge that encourages people to avoid or cut back on alcohol; one local man is using it as a way to start a conversation about the dangers of alcohol abuse and addiction.

John Papp’s battle with alcohol started at a young age, and like many, he kept it hidden in plain sight.

“Started drinking pretty early with friends, schoolmates, maybe fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth grade,” said Papp. “I was never sloppy, you know? I look presentable, but it was a façade.”

It wasn’t long before John’s problem began to take its toll.

"I didn't realize it until I got sober. Looking back on it, it was a problem,” Papp said. He said he “wrecked a couple of cars, wasted a lot of money, hurt people — family that love me and a lot of friends.

The CDC classifies moderate drinking as two drinks or less in a day for men and one drink or less for women.

“I was drinking more than everyone else,” Papp said.

That’s when Papp’s family decided to step in.

“We went to breakfast. It wasn't quite an intervention,” he said. “I was like, how long do I have to think about this? He's like, an hour.”

Papp found help with the Lake-Geauga Recovery Center, which offers counseling, support and education for those affected by alcohol or drug addiction.

But the process of drying out from alcohol addiction isn’t a simple one.

“If I'm physically addicted to alcohol and I abruptly stop, I'm going to have some tremors, feel shaky, sweaty, my blood pressure is going to go up and I might have a seizure, which can be life-threatening,” said Ray Isackila, University Hospitals Director of Addiction Recovery Services.

Fortunately, Papp got the help he was hoping for, but he also found a home that he never knew he needed. Now he’s working as a house manager at the recovery center and helping others by giving back.

“This definitely saved my life. I'm a firm believer. I'm alive only because of this change of life,” Papp said.

Recovery from addiction is never a finished product, and after suffering a massive heart attack seven months ago— Papp still works every day to make sure his life stays on the right track.

“Just love it — so this is my new lifestyle. I wish I would have learned it 30 years ago, but it is what it is and now is now,” he said. “You just live a nice life and just be a nice person and good things happen to you.”

If you or a loved one is suffering from alcohol dependency, you can find more information about the Lake-Geauga Recovery Centers here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.