Man, woman found shot in car near North Collinwood Apartments

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating after two people were found shot in a car in Cleveland's North Collinwood neighborhood Sunday evening.

EMS confirms investigators found a man in his 30s and a woman believed to be 20 years old— shot multiple times inside the vehicle.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they are in critical condition.

News 5 followed Cleveland police as they surrounded a shot up black Audi.

They were called to the 16000 block of Euclid Beach Boulevard just before midnight.

It's unclear where the initial shooting took place.

Our News 5 camera captured at least two bullet holes in the windshield.

The driver appeared to have lost control, and the car was found resting on a nearby tree lawn.

News 5 is working to learn what led up to this incident.

At last check, no suspects were named, and no arrests were made.