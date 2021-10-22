Mandatory 10-digit dialing goes into effect in Ohio on Sunday, Oct. 24

CLEVELAND — There are changes coming for mobile phones, landlines and more. Starting Sunday, you must dial 10-digits with the area code for all local calls.

There’s a good reason for the switch that could save lives.

In July 2022, the National Suicide Prevention Line will launch a three-digit code. This year, the FCC approved the 988 number to call or text.

“It's really about thinking about what can we do? And this is this is what the FCC found that our capacity with you to help curb this trend,” said Paloma Perez, a spokesperson for the FCC.

The trend is a climbing number of people dealing with depression.

Boston University researchers found the number of adults who reported dealing with depression went up 32% during the pandemic. Last year alone, 44,000 Americans took their own lives.

Stephanie Lewis, a licensed professional clinical counselor at Braylon Health, said she is seeing the firsthand effects the pandemic is having on mental health in Northeast Ohio.

“It is severe, so we need all boots on the ground to help with any intervention, prevention and sustainability. The hotline is actually sometimes the only intervention,” she said.

The 988 number does not go into effect until July 2022.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or click here to go to their website.

