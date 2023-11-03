Mansfield football playoff game moved to Rocky River due to safety concerns

Mansfield City Schools will be closed Friday as a precaution due to security threats, and a high school playoff football game with Rocky River has been moved.

The decision was made a week after two teenagers were killed and four others were injured during a shooting at an Airbnb in Mansfield.

Mother wants to know why party where son was killed was allowed at Airbnb

The shooting happened at a house party on Ferndale Avenue.

Witnesses told police a group of people ran from the scene on foot and by car.

No arrests have been made.

School officials aren't taking any chances with Friday night's playoff game between Mansfield and Rocky River.

The Mansfield superintendent sent out the following message to staff and parents:

"We have been made aware of a potential security concern during Friday's football game. We take all threats very seriously and out of an abundance of caution the Tiger football playoff game is being moved to Rocky River High School."

Rocky River Superintendent Michael Shoaf said he agreed with the decision to move the game.

"There were some threats and there were some concern from that and it was brought to my attention," Shoaf said. "They shared some safety concerns and they asked if we would consider a neutral site, would we consider our home site, and I said we would consider all of the above. Ultimately, I think it seemed to work out best that they came here."

Mansfield will still be the designated home team. Its fans will sit on the home side of the stadium with Rocky River fans being asked to sit on the visitor's side.

Anyone who bought tickets in advance can still use them to get into the game.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.