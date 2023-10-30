Police say 20-30 young people in Mansfield Airbnb during shooting; victim's mother pleads for answers

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The mother of one of two teenagers killed at a Halloween house party in Mansfield is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Monday, Tanjanaya Taylor was visiting the last place where her son was alive. Before police asked her to leave the private property on Ferndale Rd., she said she was searching for any explanation of his death.

“I’m going to get answers. [There’s] no other way,” she said.

Taylor told News 5 her 17-year-old son, Jarmel Boyd, was a 6-foot-6-inch-tall gentle giant.

“He was real big, but that’s because he had a lot of love. He was loved. He gave his love back,” she said. “He had good manners, he respected people. He wasn’t out here trying to harm anybody.”

Jarmel was at a Halloween party Friday night at an Airbnb when someone opened fire, police said. Taylor said she was working and not aware of the party.

“I went to work all day. He was with his brothers and sisters all morning. He went out with his friends and that was it,” she said.

The Mansfield Senior High junior and an 18-year-old were both fatally shot. Police say four others, ages 14-19, were injured in the shooting.

Mansfield City Schools started two hours late Monday so administrators could meet with grief counselors and prepare to assist students and staff.

“The well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. We took this extra time to come together and prepare, so we could help to provide the best support possible for our students and staff as they arrived at school during this difficult period of grief and loss,” Superintendent Stan Jefferson told News 5 via email.

According to police, an estimated 20-30 young people were inside the Airbnb at the time of the shooting, despite the short-term rental company’s policy against parties. Neighbors near the Ferndale home told News 5 they couldn’t recall other issues at the property in the past.

“The people who have rented the property for short-term have always been nice, quiet people. There’s never really been any incidents there. This is more of an abnormal thing for this area,” said one neighbor who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Airbnb requires at least one guest to be 18 years or older to book a reservation. Police say they plan to hold the reservation-holder accountable. Taylor believes throwing a party with so many young people was reckless.

“You think that’s okay? It’s your fault. These kids are gone because you rented something and you weren’t there,” she said.

Investigators said they’ve received several tips, but are still asking for the public’s help in finding the suspected shooters.

Jarmel’s death marks the 11th homicide in Mansfield so far in 2023. That’s up from 6 in 2022 and ties a record for most homicides ever in the city.

Taylor is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“Help me help him. He was good. So do something good for him. Return the favor,” she said. “You’re not just hurting one person. You’re hurting everybody.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729 or Detective Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748.

