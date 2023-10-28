Six teens shot, two killed at a party in Mansfield

Two teens were killed and four others injured during a shooting that took place at a party in Mansfield Friday night, according to Mansfield Police.

Police said officers responded to a call about numerous shots fired at a home on Ferndale Avenue and found four gunshot victims.

Initially, two were taken to the hospital, and two were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The hospital called police and said one victim had been taken to the hospital via personal vehicle.

During an interview with the witness, they found that person had been shot as well, police said.

The deceased victims were 17 years old and 18 years old, and the other victims ranged from 14 to 19.

According to witnesses, a group of people fled the scene on foot and in cars; however, those at the party were unable to give a good description of the suspect or suspects, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729 or Detective Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748.