Mansfield house explodes Wednesday morning

Crews are on the scene of an explosion that occurred Wednesday morning in Mansfield, according to Columbia Gas spokesperson Erica Chronaberry.

Columbia responded to the explosion, which took place at a house on Becky Drive, Chronaberry said. Upon arrival, crews connected with first responders to help make the situation safe.

Chronaberry said the cause of the explosion was not related to natural gas.

"We will continue to support local authorities throughout the duration of the event and ongoing investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this tragic situation," Chronaberry said in a statement.

