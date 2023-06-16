Mansfield man wins $2 million from $20 scratch-off lottery ticket

A Mansfield man scratched his way to $2 million after purchasing a winning “Nothing But Cash” ticket from a convenience store in Mansfield.

Mohammed Rabee purchased the winning ticket at the Ashland Road Duchess at 1000 Ashland Road in Mansfield, according to a news release from the Ohio Lottery.

Rabee won the $20 scratch-off ticket’s top prize: $80,000 a year for 25 years before taxes, lottery officials said. After federal and state tax withholdings, he will pocket $57,600 a year for the next quarter of a century.

The Ohio Lottery said there are still two $2 million top prizes out there on “Nothing But Cash” tickets. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,000,000, but there are plenty of lesser cash prizes still available as well. The overall odds of a winning “Nothing But Cash” ticket are 1 in 3.07.

If you want to take part in the lottery without a trip to the convenience store, you now have that option in Ohio. Jackpot.com, which is not affiliated with the Ohio Lottery, now offers the online purchase of Powerball and Mega Millions tickets.

Read and watch our story about Jackpot.com below:

Online lottery option launches in Ohio as Jackpot.com goes live

