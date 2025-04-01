Mansfield Police Department introduces Blue Envelope program for autistic drivers

MANSFIELD, Ohio — In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the Mansfield Police Department is rolling out a new program to try and improve traffic stops involving drivers with autism.

It's called a Blue Envelope, and inside, the driver puts their license, a copy of their registration, and a current insurance card. On one side of the envelope, there's also a place to mark if the driver is verbal or nonverbal. There's also a place for instructions on what to do when you are stopped.

The other side has information for officers.

It's supposed to make traffic stops less anxiety-inducing for drivers and officers.

"Some of the characteristics that autistic drivers is normal to autism," Chief of Police Jason Bamman said. "But, as law enforcement, it would be easy to misconstrue these cues."

The Richland County Sheriff's Office, Ontario, Shelby, Bellville, and Butler police are also participating in the project.

Envelopes can be picked up at all participating law enforcement agencies.