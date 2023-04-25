Mansfield police investigating fatal shooting

The Mansfield Police Department has released a few details about a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, it happened in the 500 block of West 4th Street just after 3:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a "victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased," authorities said.

The name and gender of the person haven't been released.

"The investigation is rapidly developing, and detectives are on scene at this time. Details are very limited as this is an active and fluid investigation," police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.

